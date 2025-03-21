‘Creators, The Fight Is Yours’ – Ekta Kapoor on Industry Realities

Ekta Kapoor has never stepped away from speaking her mind; her latest Instagram story is no exception. Marking a striking and bold note, the powerhouse producer challenged the ‘ongoing criticism’ that Indian content falls short of global standards. Kapoor questioned whether such complaints stem from genuine concern, bruised egos, or misplaced accusations. The allegations have been very persistent over the years, and it’s evident for a stark backfire, especially when you see good, meaty films not working in the theatres.

“Creators, I urge you to fight the system. These money-hungry corporate studios and apps only think of money (me included) and numbers! Terrible of us to treat entertainment like an industry! Movie-making, content creation is not a business. It’s an art, and I want to support art,” she wrote, exposing the commercial machinery that drives the industry.

In an unexpected moment of irony, Kapoor acknowledged her own complicity in the system she critiques. However, she challenged filmmakers and content creators to take charge by investing in their own projects instead of relying on corporate funding. “So, I urge creators to put their own money… problem solved!” she added sarcastically.

She also highlighted the struggles of filmmakers like Hansal Mehta, referencing The Buckingham Murders and films from Malegaon that failed to find theatrical audiences. Instead of pointing fingers at the industry, she turned the mirror towards the audience, “the real culprits,” itself, suggesting that Indian viewership is still evolving in its tastes. “A major part of India is in its evolutionary stage as far as content is concerned! You can say it’s in its adolescence,” she wrote.

This reminds us of Satyajit Ray saying, “This happens in India all the time. We have a fairly backward audience here, in spite of the film society movement and all that, if you consider the audience at large, it is a backward audience.” Referring to the controversy that followed his 1960 movie ‘Devi.’

Ekta Kapoor’s words strike at the heart of an ongoing debate—should creators fault studios and streaming platforms, or is it time to acknowledge that audiences ultimately determine success? Kapoor’s post is provocative and introspective, forcing a reconsideration of how art and commerce intersect in Indian entertainment.

It’s fair to say that Ekta Kapoor, who’s been a part of the industry for three decades now, is unafraid to challenge the status quo.