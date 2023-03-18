There is something about Indian television that brings out the animal in an. In Indian television shows, we have seen flies, snakes, peacocks, tigers, lizards and what not. Today, we bring you the list of TV actors who have turned into shapeshifting animals or birds on screen.

Naagins: Mouni Roy, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti, Sayantani Ghosh, Adaa Khan, Anita Hassanandani, and others have played naagins on screen. Mouni Roy was the first to make her big break as a Naagin on the small screen. This obviously made people sit up and notice her. After her portrayal, we saw a lot of Indian television beauties turning into hot shapeshifting naagins.

Werewolves: Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh’s much-awaited show, Ishq Mein Ghayal is currently winning a lot of appreciation. In the show, Karan and Gashmeer are seen playing werewolves.

Mongoose: Known for his intense acting as Emperor Akbar in the historical show Jodha Akbar, actor Rajat Tokas transformed into an Ichadhaari Nevla (shape-shifting mongoose) in the fantasy-revenge drama Naagin. He looked like the product of a nuclear explosion.

Fly: When Simar Bharadwaj, a popular character from the television show Sasural Simar Ka played by Dipika Kakar, turned into a makhi (fly) following a shraap, it not just led to an outburst of memes on social media but also left critics wondering where the content on Indian TV is heading.

Tiger: In the TV show Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye revolved around Rahul Sabharwal (Kunal Kundra) whose family is cursed, we saw a shape-shifting Tiger. Rahul, who was otherwise a rockstar, turned into a shape-shifting tiger on certain days of the year.

Lizard: Mansi Srivastava, who played the role of Lavanya in Divya Drishti, was the latest to join the list of actors who turned into shape-shifting animals on television. The actress was shown as a lizard in one of the recent episodes and the promo itself invited unwelcoming reactions on social media.

Peacock: Naagin never fails to surprise us. Once the show brought out an icchadhari morni (peacock) played by actress Madhura Naik. Like icchadhari naagins, she too was a shape-shifter and had ugly feet because peacocks have ugly feet. She was assigned the task of killing naagin because peacocks hate snakes.

