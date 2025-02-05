Did Elvish Yadav just confirm being in a relationship on ‘Laughter Chefs’ Season 2?

The second season of Laughter Chefs is currently airing, featuring a mix of returning and new contestants. While the show continues to blend comedy with cooking, one of the moments that recently caught attention involved Elvish Yadav.

During a special segment, host Bharti Singh engaged the contestants in a discussion about love and relationships. When she turned to Yadav and asked about his views on having a partner, he initially stated that he believed in having only one partner in life. This response was met with a lighthearted interruption from fellow contestant Vicky Jain, but Yadav maintained his stance, emphasizing that loyalty is key and adding that he was his own partner.

His response took everyone by surprise, including Bharti Singh, who reacted with shock. Vicky Jain and Krushna Abhishek immediately stepped in to congratulate him on what seemed to be an indirect confirmation of a relationship. Abhishek even pointed out that Yadav had finally acknowledged something on national television. However, he also pushed further, asking Yadav to reveal a name. Whether or not Yadav responded remains unclear, leaving viewers waiting for the full episode to air.

The new season of Laughter Chefs has introduced several fresh faces alongside its returning contestants. While Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah, and Rahul Vaidya have made a comeback, the latest additions to the cast include Rubina Dilaik, Abdu Rozik, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel. With a mix of humor, revelations, and engaging interactions, the show continues to keep audiences entertained.