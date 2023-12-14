Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar reveal their wedding invite, check now

Popular actor and reality TV personality Divya Agarwal has recently announced her impending nuptials with Apurva Padgaonkar, marking a significant chapter in her personal life. The announcement, made through a captivating video on Instagram, has sparked curiosity and excitement among fans. Divya, known for her appearances on reality shows like Splitsvilla, had previously been in a relationship with Varun Sood. However, the actress has since found love again, and her engagement to Apurva Padgaonkar in 2022 marked the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

Divya took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a heartwarming video announcing her upcoming wedding with Apurva. Although the specific details regarding the marriage date and venue have been kept under wraps, the invitation shared by the couple provides a glimpse into the magic awaiting their wedding day. The invite features charming character sketches of Divya and Apurva, capturing the essence of their special bond.

The caption accompanying the invitation reads, “Love, laughter, and a touch of celebrity magic! Join us in celebrating Divya and Apurva’s wedding, where dreams become reality. With the incredible couple on board, this star-studded union promises a night of joy and unforgettable memories. Save the date for a celebration like no other!”

Back on December 5, 2022, Divya shared candid moments from Apurva’s proposal, offering a glimpse into the joyous occasion. In her Instagram post, she expressed her happiness with the caption, “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly, and I found the right person to share this journey with… From this important day, I will never walk alone…”