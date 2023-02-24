Divya Agarwal is one of the most popular and admired names and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The diva has always been in the news and limelight for all the good and positive reasons and well, that’s what we truly love the most about her. During the time when she was in a relationship with Varun Sood, the two of them made headlines for all the good and happy reasons. However, ever since their split, their fans too split after taking sides respectively. Recently, the two of them are making headlines again for a common context.

It all started when Varun Sood recently did a Q/A session on Twitter with his fans and that’s when, a fan had reportedly asked him as to whether he ever cheated on Divya Agarwal or not during their relationship timeline. Soon, the context of Divya Agarwal still having Varun Sood’s ‘khandani jewellery’ came into context on social media. Well, that’s exactly what prompted Divya Agarwal to take to social media to share an update that she’s right now indeed returning the khandani jewellery and that too with some special kisses in a savage manner. Want to check out how? See below folks –

With some kisses 😘 pic.twitter.com/IStB6pJ19y — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 23, 2023

Giving back the “jewellery”😂 pic.twitter.com/rHPGJ3J2AJ — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 23, 2023

She also lashed out at trolls for allegedly dragging her father’s name unnecessarily in the controversy. See below folks –

You know people ? Enough of it.. dragging my father into this trolling for what ?? No I don’t want this.. it’s not funny not peaceful for me.. I don’t feel right about it.. gold digger really ? I’m a super self made woman and no one can take that away — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 23, 2023

Well, what's your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant ne savage stuff indeed from Divya, right folks?