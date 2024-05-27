Divya Agarwal removes all wedding images with Apurva Padgaonkar; fans speculate they are separated

There seems to be an unfortunate trend of similarity currently dominating headlines in the entertainment industry as of now, It has barely been a few days and fans aren’t entirely able to fathom the news about cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic – and news about them headed for divorce. And now, on similar lines, actress and reality TV personality, Divya Agarwal has removed all her wedding images with Apurva Padgaonkar. It has only been a few hours since this was observed but what was intriguing about this is that Agarwal seemed to remove several other images as well but that isn’t a certainty yet. Her visible posts are dated too far away from each other.

Parallely, Padgaonkar has also removed all wedding images with Agarwal but does have some images with Agarwal that are retained with the latest one being dated to 8th May 2024.

This activity has obviously had the fans worried, who have begun to speculate if there is trouble in paradise for the couple and if they are headed for a divorce. It is also unclear if these images are indeed removed or archived as this feature is only visible to the user of the account. The couple tied the knot on February 20 this year in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends.

Neither party has commented on the same yet.