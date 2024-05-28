Divya Agarwal Rubbishes Divorce And Pregnancy Rumors Says, “Never Expected..”

Divya Agarwal became the talk of the town after fans and media noticed that she had deleted her marriage photos, sparking divorce rumors with her husband, Apurva. Also, her Instagram story about lemons in her life made fans speculate pregnancy rumors. Acknowledging the fake news, the actress shared a big not rubbishing these rumors and also bashed the media for picking certain topics to spice up.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divya shared a story revealing the truth with a big paragraph and bashed the media for spreading fake news. “I made no noise. I made no comments or stories… I deleted 2500 posts Yet The media chose to see and react only to my marriage. It’s funny how people see and expect things out of me. I have always done something people never expected out of me. And what they expecting now- the babies or divorce none of it is happening,” she wrote.

Further, Divya mentioned that she wants to be talked about for her work, and her husband is by her side. She said, “In reality my first pinned post on my profile is the thing I want to be the talked about from now onwards. Every movie ends with a happily ever after and by gods grace my husband is snoring away to glory right next to me!”

Divya Agarwal, a renowned actress and model, has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry. Her notable appearances in reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss OTT season 1, Ace Of Space season 1, along with her role in Ragini MMS: Returns 2, are a testament to her dedication and talent.