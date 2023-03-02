Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, made for a great pair once upon a time!! Now having broken up, they are facing the toughest of times, is what we can say. They have certainly moved on in life, but the past keeps haunting them.

In a recent interview, Varun was asked by media as to whether he cheated on Divya. His answer to this was “I didn’t, bro”. And this created a big fiasco of things. Also, Varun’s sister took to Twitter and posted a note that Divya had not yet returned their ancestral jewellery, and did travel places.

Divya replied to it and said that she was sending it with a pack of sweets.

Recently, Divya was questioned on this issue faced and she gave frank answers to BT. We take reference from that story for our story here.

When BT reached out to Divya, she said, “I don’t understand why a person has to respond to any personal questions when he is promoting his upcoming show. Varun could have avoided the question. It has been a year since our break-up, but people continue to ask questions and one should know how to avoid them and show dignity because I am engaged now.”

Responding to Varun’s sister Akshita’s allegations about not returning ancestral jewellery, Divya said, “They have been asking my manager about the gifts since many days. During our three-year courtship, there were many gifts and cards exchanged, one does not keep a count of all that. Now, even after I returned the jewellery, the phone calls to my manager haven’t stopped! I am tired of arguing over Twitter. From losing a parent to a bitter break-up, this has been the toughest phase of my life. There was a reason I decided to break up. Why are people asking about things like infidelity now?”

Also she replied to trolls in the best way possible. “I have won reality shows and have been a part of three web shows… I am an independent girl. Also, can’t a woman want a partner who is also settled in his career? Is that being a gold digger? If I was a gold digger, I would not have worked hard and built a career, I would have found a rich guy and settled down.”

Well-said!!