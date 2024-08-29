Television | TV News

The new promo for Colors TV's new show, Durga—Atoot Prem Kahani, featuring Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra, has been released. Check it out below.

Good news for Pranali Rathod fans as the actress is all set to return on screen next month in Colors TV’s new show Durga-Atoot Prem Kahani. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress once again portrays a Rajasthani girl character, resonating with her role past character Akshara. The new promo of the show was released, leaving fans intrigued.

On 28 August, Colors TV’s official Instagram page shared a promo for the upcoming show Durga. The caption read, “Barso se chali aa rahi reet ko sapno se todne, aa rahi hai Durga apni kismat badalne, Dekhiye #Durga 16th September se, shaam 7:40 baje sirf #colorstv aur @officialjiocinema par.” Pranali Rathod features alongside Aashay Mishra in the lead role.

The promo begins with the male lead, Aashay, screaming Durga in the desert of Rajasthan, and Pranali, with an attraction, running towards him, hinting at their chemistry together. The show, set in a Rajasthani background, has everything like a typical marwadi, from attire to location. The promo proceeds to introduce Indira Krishna as Peenabai. Further, she narrates the story where Pranali plays the poor adopted girl Durga, who welcomes the rich Rajputana Aashay as Anurag. Durga looks happy with everything she received from the Palace, along with love, but Peenabai corrects Durga that she might have received everything, but she won’t be accepted as a daughter-in-law, building excitement to witness this new love saga filled with difficulties and dramas.