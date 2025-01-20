Esha Verma says, “I stand by it” as Rupali Ganguly files defamation complaint against her

Esha Verma has responded to a criminal defamation complaint filed against her by Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly in the Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court, Andheri. The complaint, filed on January 7, seeks punitive action against Esha under Section 356 and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for defamation, and calls for her appearance, trial, and punishment.

Reacting to the development on Instagram, Esha stated, “I’ve seen the recent updates, and my position remains unchanged. I’ve shared my story truthfully and stand by it. I’m not concerned about these developments. It’s a new year, and I’ve left all this behind in 2024.” She added that she had blocked all parties involved since November and is focused on her personal growth and well-being.

The legal battle is the latest chapter in the ongoing dispute between the two. In 2024, both women made public allegations against each other, where Esha accused Rupali of harassment and misconduct. Esha had filed multiple complaints, including allegations of mental harassment and intimidation, while Rupali had denied the claims, calling them baseless and defamatory.

Rupali’s defamation complaint marks a significant escalation, as it alleges deliberate damage to her reputation. In her statement, Rupali’s legal team argued that Esha’s actions had caused harm to the actress’s professional and personal standing.

Despite the legal battle, Esha appears determined to move on, expressing confidence in her support system and faith in karma. The court is expected to take up the matter in the coming weeks.