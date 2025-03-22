Exclusive: Abhinav Sharma joins the cast of Sony TV’s historical Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

Sony TV and Contiloe Pictures’ upcoming historical show Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan is expected to be one of the much-awaited projects on the channel in the coming months. Sony TV is in fact, gearing up for a few big fiction launches with Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Ganesh Kartikeya, and Balaji Telefilms’ love story Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season being in the pipeline.

The promo of the show showed Ronit Roy getting back to television after a long time. Ronit Roy plays the pivotal role of Someshvar Chauhan, father of Prithviraj Chauhan. As reports in the media state, actress Tejaswini Kolhapure and Avinesh Rekhi are part of the project.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about child actors UV Savaliya and Riddhi Sharma being roped in for the show. UV Savaliya is a newcomer to TV with great exposure to dance and modelling. Riddhi Sharma was recently seen in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak on Colors. UV Savaliya will play the role of Prithviraj Chauhan as a kid, while Riddhi will play the role of Sanyojita. If you have missed reading this, you can check it here.

We now hear of actor Abhinav Sharma being part of the show in a prominent role. Abhinav was recently seen in Bhagya Lakshmi in the role of Dayasagar.

In Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Abhinav will play the role of Subahu, the right-hand man of Someshvar Chauhan, played by Ronit Roy.

We buzzed Abhinav but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson and Producer but did not get through with a revert.

