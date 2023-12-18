Exclusive: Abhishek Sharma to enter Star Plus’ Imlie

New actor Abhishek Sharma will soon enter the Star Plus show Imlie. Produced by Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Films, this show is seeing huge drama with a lot of revelations taking place. As Imlie (Adrija Roy) and Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) pine for their Khakhi Maa and mother respectively, it has been shown that both are the one and the same. The lady by name Meera (Shweta Gautam), mother to Agastya, was blamed to be the killer of her own husband. When she was about to end her life, she saw two kids all by themselves, and raised them, who happen to be Imlie and Bulbul.

We also saw the flashback of how Agastya’s father was killed by the masked man. The mystery of the masked man prevails as he is after Imlie’s life too.

The coming episode will see a new entry in the show. Actor Abhishek Sharma will enter the show soon.

As per a reliable source, “He will be replacing a certain actor on the show.”

