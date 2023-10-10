Television | News

Exclusive: Adarsh Chaurasiya joins the cast of DD-National's Kashi Vishvanath

Adarsh Chaurasiya will be part of the cast of DD-National's mythological show Kashi Vishvanath.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Oct,2023 16:34:30
Exclusive: Adarsh Chaurasiya joins the cast of DD-National's Kashi Vishvanath 860179

Young actor Adarsh Chaurasiya has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the upcoming mythological on DD-National titled Kashi Vishvanath. Adarsh was last seen in the TV show Parashuram. The show is produced by Kamalashree Films Pvt. Ltd. The show has gone on floor and will launch soon on DD National. The Producers are Raanjit Kawale and Dilip Sonkar. Kashi Vishvanath has been cast by Devtosh Mukherjee. The series is directed by Sharad Pandey.

In this TV serial, Gagan Malik, Vindhya Tiwari, Zalak Desai, Deepak Dutt Sharma, Ranjit Kawale, Kunal Singh Rajput, Ramesh Goyal, Nirbhay Wadhwa, Ashtabhuja Mishra, Om Shankar Pandey, Many famous TV stars like Shiv Yadav, Riya Soni, Bravani Parashar, Arun Bakshi, Mukul Nag, Aman Maheshwari, Swarnim Neema, Sakshi Parihar, Raja Kapse, Sunil Nagar etc. will be seen.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Sunil Nagar being roped in to play the role of Lord Brahma in Kashi Vishvanath. We also wrote about Nidhi Gangta playing the role of Goddess Saraswati in the mytho show. We also wrote about Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa, Sneha Tomar joining the cast of the show.

We now hear of Adarsh playing the role of a disciple under Rishi Agastya by name Anand.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

