Aditi Sharma who was last seen in Rabb Se Hai Dua and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, will soon be seen on the television screens as the lead of Colors' upcoming show. The show is produced by 4 Lions Films and Katha Kottage. Read this newsbreak here.

Talented actress Aditi Sharma has given us enough reason to smile and be proud of her!! Recently, we saw her taking part in Colors’ adventure-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in its ongoing edition. Aditi was in the news lately for having signed for a new show, as lead. She was slated to play the lead in Colors’ upcoming show, produced by Karishma Jain’s 4 Lions Films and Rajita Sharma’s Katha Kottage Productions. However, the lead cast was changed owing to a change in the script. Aditi along with Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Randeep Rai was locked. However, both of them moved out of the show due to the changes in the script.

We now have fresh updates coming from the show. We at IWMBuzz.com have learnt that Aditi Sharma was again being considered for the lead role, and in fact has been locked to play the lead.

As per a reliable source, “The show which is being called ‘Apollina’ as of now, is about a girl aspiring to become an astronaut. After all the contemplation and workout, the makers and the channel have locked Aditi Sharma to play the lead in the show.”

Earlier, IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about actors Shahbaz Khan and Kiran Bhargava being roped in for the show.

We buzzed Aditi but did not get to her.

We reached out to the Producer Rajita Sharma and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.