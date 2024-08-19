Exclusive: Afreen Alvi to enter Colors’ Megha Barsenge

Actress Afreen Alvi who is known for her portrayals in Sony SAB’s Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein, and Star Plus’ Udne Ki Aasha will soon enter the Colors show Megha Barsenge. Produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, the show is doing well with drama accelerating with Megha (Neha Rana) being married to Manoj (Kinshuk Mahajan). As we know, Manoj is a Farzi Dulha, planning to elope after marriage with the money that he can amass from Megha’s family. At this juncture, there will be an entry in the show.

Actress Afreen Alvi will play a pivotal role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “She will be the girl opposite the lead Arjun Talwar, the IAS officer who handled the Farzi Dulha case recently. Neil Bhatt plays the character.”

We buzzed Afreen but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Afreen was last seen in Star Plus’ Udne Ki Aasha as the love interest of Tejas (Puru Chibber), who duped him by taking his money and eloping.

COLORS’ new show, ‘Megha Barsenge’, highlights the issue of bride abandonment through Megha’s story. Abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj, Megha teams up with IAS officer Arjun to confront him and challenge societal norms. The show celebrates Megha’s courage and independence. The show stars Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.