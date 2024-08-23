Exclusive: After Teri Meri Doriyaann, Gouri Tonnk joins the cast of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s Deewaniyat for Star Plus

Gouri Tonnk who was last seen in the Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s successful TV show Teri Meri Doriyaann in the role of Jasleen, will soon be back to the channel and production house with a new show. As we know, the production house has locked Vijayendra Kumeria who played the lead Angad Singh Brar in Teri Meri Doriyaann for their new show on Star Plus, titled Deewaniyat. Similarly, Gouri Tonnk has also been locked for the same show.

Yes, you have heard it right!! The show we are talking about, Deewaniyat will be a love saga. It has Vijayendra Kumeria and Kritika Singh Yadav playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written exclusively about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Ami Trivedi playing a significant role. She will be the mother of the heroine. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Ami Trivedi joins Vijayendra Kumeria in Star Plus’ Deewaniyat

Gouri Tonnk has been locked to play an important role. She is known for her roles in the shows Kaahiin Kissi Roz, Ek Boond Ishq, Mohi, Shakti- Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki etc.

As per a reliable source, “Gouri will now play mother to the male lead, that is Vijayendra Kumeria.”

We buzzed Gouri but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.