Actress Akanksha Gilani who is presently seen in Sony TV’s Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak has bagged a new show, and is soon to join the cast of Colors’ upcoming show Durga. As we know, Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak is ending soon, and Akanksha grabbed the next meaty opportunity that came her way.

As we know, Durga has Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra playing the leads. The show is produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Motion Pictures. It is the production’s second original Hindi concept after Jhanak, on Star Plus.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actor Aashay Mishra playing the lead. We also wrote about Indira Krishnan, Parineeta Borthakur, Jaya Binju Tyagi, Digvijay Purohit, Krrishna Soni, Aditi Asija, Jasjeet Babbar being roped in to play pivotal roles in the show. If you have missed reading our stories, you can check here.

Exclusive: Aashay Mishra roped in as lead opposite Pranali Rathod in Colors’ next

Exclusive: Indira Krishnan joins the cast of Colors’ Durga

The first promo of the show is out and there are huge expectations on this interesting concept.

As per a reliable source, “Akanksha will play the role of Meera, who will be a positive character, facing a lot of marital issues.”

We buzzed Akanksha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.