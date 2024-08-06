Exclusive: Aman Mishra bags Star Plus’ show Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Actor Aman Mishra who has featured in TV shows Meet, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, Dharm Yoddha Garud, Tenali Rama etc, will be a part of Star Plus’ new show Advocate Anjali Awasthi. The show is produced by Blues Productions. The show features Ankit Raizada, and Shritama Mitra playing the lead roles.

The exciting preview of the show has shown us the challenges that Advocate Anjali Awasthi has faced in her journey to become a lawyer. She is shown to be a fearless lawyer. Shritama who is a popular Bengali actress will be seen making her debut in Hindi with this show. The show is a remake of the Bengali serial Geeta LLB and follows the story of Anjali Awasthi, a determined lawyer who faces many challenges. She craves recognition for her genius, and this will surely compel the audience to root for her cause—justice for the downtrodden. The actress has previously ventured into Bengali shows like Uma and Mon Dite Chai and won hearts.

We now hear of Aman playing a very pivotal role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Aman will be playing the role of Bhajan, a prominent negative character in the show.”

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

