Exclusive: Amit Pachori to play the antagonist in Zee TV’s historical Tulsidas

Zee TV is set to unveil an exciting new historical fiction series centered around the illustrious life and works of the revered Indian poet, Tulsidas. Renowned as one of the most exceptional figures in Hindi literature, Tulsidas holds a significant place not only in India but also in the broader tapestry of global literary heritage. His profound influence stretches across various spheres—art, culture, and society—leaving a lasting legacy that continues to inspire generations and shape modern thought and artistic expression. This ambitious project will be crafted by the talented trio of Alind Srivastava, Nissar Parvez, and Piyush Gupta, who bring their artistic vision and expertise to this grand spectacle. The series will be produced under a newly established banner, Raindance Entertainment, which aims to deliver compelling storytelling that resonates with audiences.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, reporting exclusively about the cast that is on board this show. We wrote about Tarun Khannaa and Rati Pandey playing the parents of Tulsi in the show. We also wrote about Teri Meri Doriyaann fame Naman Ratan brought on board the show to play the child version of the lead, Tulsi. If you have not read our exclusive newsbreaks, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Tarun Khanna and Rati Pandey to feature in Peninsula Pictures’ grand historical on Tulsidas for Zee TV

Exclusive: Teri Meri Doriyaann fame child actor Naman Ratan to play the titular role of Tulsidas in Zee TV’s historical

We now hear of Amit Pachori being roped in to play the main antagonist in the show. As for Amit, he has recently entered the Colors mythological show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav. He will also be seen in Sony SAB’s new launch Tenali Rama.

In Tulsidas, Amit will be seen in a never-seen-before role and will have negative shades.

We buzzed Amit but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.