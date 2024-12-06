Exclusive: Teri Meri Doriyaann fame child actor Naman Ratan to play the titular role of Tulsidas in Zee TV’s historical

Zee TV’s next big fiction launch will be the historical presentation on the renowned Indian poet Tulsidas. As we know, Tulsidas is celebrated as one of the most remarkable poets in Hindi literature, as well as in the broader landscape of Indian and global literary heritage. The influence of Tulsidas and his illustrious works resonates deeply within the realms of art, culture, and society in India, leaving an indelible mark that continues to inspire and shape contemporary thought and expression. This grand spectacle will be created by Alind Srivastava, Nissar Parvez along with Piyush Gupta. This new banner that has been formed in the name of Raindance Entertainment will be producing the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about noted actors Tarun Khanna and Rati Pandey playing significant roles in the show. Tarun will play the role of Atmaram, father of Tulsi while Rati will play the role of Hulsi, mother of Tulsi. If you have not read this story, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Tarun Khanna and Rati Pandey to feature in Peninsula Pictures’ grand historical on Tulsidas for Zee TV

Now, we at IWMBuzz.com have learnt exclusively that child actor Naman Ratan who enthralled one and all as the son of Angad Singh Brar and Sahiba in Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann, is all set to play the titular role of Tulsi in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Work has been going on in full swing for the show. The show will be announced soon. Naman will play the titular role of Tulsi. The show will kickstart from the time when Tulsi is a young boy.”

