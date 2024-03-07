Exclusive: Amit Sinha and Aarti Joshi join the cast of Colors’ Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak

Colors’ show Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak produced by BBC and MAJ Productions is headed for a leap in the storyline. As we know, the untimely death of Poornima (Trupti Mishra) has shaken the very existence of Raj (Karamm Rajpal). As per the story plot, Raj was going through a very tough phase wherein he was always on the verge of losing his life. However, it was Poornima who shielded him from all the difficulties. Ultimately, when Poornima averted the proposed death of Raj, she took the danger upon herself. As a result of this, Poornima had to die while Raj lived on.

We saw Raj talking to Poornima after her death, where she promised Raj that she will come back into his life via her rebirth.

Now, the show will see Poornima coming back in a new avatar, that of Poonam. Poonam will be born in a Tamil family, and will be living with her uncle and aunty.

Actors Amit Sinha and Aarti Joshi have been cast to play the uncle and aunty of Poonam respectively. Amit Sinha is presently part of the cast of Pushpa Impossible in the role of Aamir Bashir. He will be seen in the upcoming Atrangi’ OTT show, Sabse Bada Rupaiyya. Aarti is known for her portrayal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

As per a reliable source, “Amit Sinha and Aarti Joshi will be seen playing a Tamil couple. Poonam will be their niece.”

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.