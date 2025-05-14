Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal confronts Kapil; questions him over Adit’s job clause

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) standing with the truth, and being ready to investigate the matter of Ananya’s charges of molestation on Adit (Naman Shaw). Ananya did all that she could to stop Mangal’s investigation, by instigating all the ladies in Pehla Swad to refuse to work under Mangal. But Mangal explained to them that it was necessary to get to the truth of the problem.

On the other hand, Adit faced humiliation when protestors threw stones at their house and also tried to barge in.

We saw Kapil and Adit having a confrontation where Kapil clearly told Adit that Mangal, in spite of knowing his nature, was trying to find the truth. Adit fought with Mangal and accused her when he told Mangal about the deal he had struck with Kapil over allowing Mangal to meet his kids.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal being stunned to know about Kapil’s involvement in getting Adit the job. She will confront Kapil and ask him about the deal he struck with Adit for her kids. Mangal will be livid, as being a friend, Kapil did not maintain transparency with her.

What will be the result of all these misunderstandings?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.