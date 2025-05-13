Doree 2 Upcoming Twist: Maan requests Kailashi Devi to stay at home; Doree against the decision

Doree 2 the Colors television show produced by Jay Productions has seen Doree (Priyanshi Yadav) returning to the household of Maan (Ishaan Dhawan) for Maan. She got to know that Maan’s mother Meera was alive and told him that she would unite the mother and son. However, Maan did not believe in it. We saw Doree get to know the secret of Ambika and Rajnandini. The two of them joined hands with Kailashi Devi (Sudha Chandran) to kill Doree. Doree was buried alive in a coffin but had a miraculous escape. She ran from post to pillar to enter the burning house to save Meera and bring her home. Maan was happy to have his mother with him. However, it was a disappointment as Meera had lost all of her memory, and remembered her son Chiku to be small.

The upcoming episode will see Meera remembering only Kailashi Devi as her Guru maa and asking her to teach her bunaai. Maan will see this sad scenario and will request Kailashi Devi to stay with them so that Meera could also stay in the house. However, Doree who would know Kailashi Devi’s dirty past, will ask Maan not to believe in her. But Maan will see her as an option to get his mother’s memory back.

What will happen now?

Produced by Jay Productions, Doree created waves as it talked at length about the societal issue of the girl child abandonment. Now, Kinnari Mehta and Jay Mehta have launched Doree 2 on Colors, wherein the grown-up Doree and her trials and tribulations will form the crux of the story, and Doree’s fighting spirit will be dealt with. In Doree 2, Priyanshi Yadav and Ishaan Dhawan will be the new leads.