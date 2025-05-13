Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit and family face stone-pelting; fear for their safety

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) being penalized from his job by Kapil, after his junior at work, Ananya accused him of molestation. Adit refused to apologize to her and told all that he had not committed any mistake. Mangal (Deepika Singh), however, refused to believe that Adit could do anything wrong in such a manner. She had an argument with Kapil, who firmly believed that Adit was a culprit. We wrote about Mangal being with Adit in his weak moment when he was inebriated and cried before Mangal. Mangal motivated him to fight for his innocence. However, Kusum blamed Mangal for framing Adit.

The upcoming episode will see more hardships for Adit. Adit and his family will be at home when there will be a terrorizing stone-pelting incident. Adit will scramble to keep his mother Kusum, Akshat and Saumya safe. Also, the protestors will call out slogans against Adit and will also try to barge into the house.

What will happen now?

