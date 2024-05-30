Exclusive: Anjali Gupta to feature in Sun Neo’s show Saajha Sindoor

Sun Neo’s newest programming lineup will be the next big development for Hindi television. As we know, Sun Network, Asia’s biggest network is launching a new channel for Hindi programming, called Sun Neo. The channel’s first look was revealed recently, with announcements being made of its new original shows, featuring popular faces and leaving everyone mesmerized. The motion posters released by the channel showcase three diverse shows, offering a range of content: ‘Chhathi Maiyya ki Bitiya’, ‘Ishq Jabariya’, and ‘Saajha Sindoor’.

We at IWMBuzz.com have written exclusively about actors Sahil Uppal, Stuti Goyal and Kritika Desai playing the leads in the show Saajha Sindoor, which is produced by Bhairavi Raichura and Nandita Das’ 24 Frames. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Sahil Uppal & Stuti Goyal to play the leads in Sun TV Hindi’s new show by 24 Frames

Exclusive: Sun TV Network to launch Sun Hindi; Krutika Desai roped in as the female lead of 24 Frames’ show

Now we hear that actress Anjali Gupta who is known for her portrayals in TV shows Jiji Maa, Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Chhoti Sarrdaarni etc, will join the cast of the show in a pivotal role.

As per a reliable source, “Anjali will play mother to the male lead, Gagan, which is being played by Sahil Uppal.”

