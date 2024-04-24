Exclusive: Sun TV Network to launch Sun Hindi; Krutika Desai roped in as the female lead of 24 Frames’ show

Sun TV Network, the renowned media company which has its headquarters in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is one of Asia’s biggest TV networks. Owned by Shri. Kalanidhi Maran, Snu Network has branched out to have television channels in many languages. General Entertainment Channels like Sun TV, Gemini TV, Udaya TV, Surya TV, Sun Bangla, and Sun Marathi are a few of the multiple language channels that are very popular. Now, Sun Network will come up with a brand new channel, Sun Hindi which will cater to Hindi television shows.

Yes, you heard it right!! Sun Hindi is slated to give a tough competition to the other well-established Hindi GECs – Star Plus, Colors, Zee TV, Sony TV, Sony SAB etc. It is heard that the programming for this new Hindi-based channel is being worked on now, and it will have a varied set of genres and concepts.

Many renowned production houses have been offered the first chance to come up with new concepts for the brand-new channel.

We have exclusive information on the first news related to casting that is coming out from this to-be-launched channel.

24 Frames Media Ltd., owned by Bhairavi Raichura and Nandita Das is presently working on its new concept for Sun Hindi.

We hear that actress Krutika Desai of Baalveer Returns and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame is locked to play the female lead in the project.

The show will be a social drama is what we hear.

We buzzed Producers but did not get through to them.

