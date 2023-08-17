Exclusive: Anjali Mukhi to be the much-anticipated entry in Sony TV's Kathaa Ankahee

Actress Anjali Mukhi who is known for her versatility in acting will be the new entrant in Sony TV’s popular show Kathaa Ankahee. As we know, this Sphere Origins show is entering a very interesting phase in its story plot wherein all is well in the relationship of Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Kathaa (Aditi Sharma). The recent fire accident that put Aarav (Azinkya Mishra) in danger, has been a turning point for Viaan as it brought about the acceptance of Mt Garewal. We saw the dramatic sequences of Viaan rescuing Aarav from the fire. This melted the heart of Mr Garewal, resulting in him accepting Viaan for Kathaa.

With all looking pink, Viaan and Kathaa will think about getting married now. However, Teji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) does not want Viaan and Kathaa to reunite. The story narrative has been depicting the presence of Maaya Didi over phone talks. She is Teji’s elder sister who is all ready to come and ruin the happiness of Viaan and Kathaa.

The news that we at IWMBuzz.com have got is that actress Anjali Mukhi will soon be entering the show to play the role of Maya Didi. The entry of Maya Didi will create a huge impact on the storyline, is what we hear.

Anjali was last seen in TV shows Yeh Hai Chahatein and Parineetii.

We buzzed Anjali but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.