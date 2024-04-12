Exclusive: Ankush Joshi to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Actor Ankush Joshi who was last seen in Tulsi Dham Ke Ladoo Gopal, will now enter the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, the show has recently seen the entry of actor Ayush Anand who plays the role of Chinmay. As we know, Chinmay has had a bad past with his father, as a result of which he refuses to come home. His mother longs to see him, but his father is angry at him.

At this juncture, the show will see yet another new entry in Ankush Joshi. We hear that he will play the role of Munna, who will have negative traits.

Ankush has earlier been part of projects Mere Sai, Vidya, Punyashlok Ahilyabai etc.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s track shows the concern and care between Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma). Whenever Savi has been in problem, Ishaan has always helped her. Now, in the Chinmay track, Savi finds Ishaan to be mentally disturbed and wants to help him and his family.

It will be interesting to see how this new character of Munna further enhances the drama.

