Exclusive: Apara Mehta to enter Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

Apara Mehta the seasoned actress will be making her entry into the renowned Sony SAB show, Wagle Ki Duniya. The show is produced by Hats Off Productions. Read this exclusive newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Seasoned actress Apara Mehta who was recently seen playing Anuj’s mother in Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa, will make her engaging entry in Sony SAB’s popular show Wagle Ki Duniya. Produced by JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia’s Hats Off Productions, Wagle Ki Duniya has always been entertaining viewers with its relatable and unique concepts, with the touch of situational comedy.

We now hear of the prolific performer Apara Mehta joining the cast in a very important cameo role.

As per a reliable source, “The actress is scheduled to start her shoot for Wagle Ki Duniya soon. It will be an interesting role. She will play the role of a widow mother, who would long to get the love and affection of her children.”

Considering the kind of acting prowess that Apara has, it will be interesting to see how she gets into the comic realm of the story and the relatable concept of Wagle Ki Duniya with her new character.

We buzzed Apara but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

