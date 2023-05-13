Exclusive: Apeksha Malviya to enter Dangal show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2

Dangal TV show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions will see a new entry. Rookie actress Apeksha Malviya will enter the show to add a new flavour to the upcoming plot.

The show has been a tale about two brothers, Nandan and Anshuman and how the orphan girl Suman came into their lives. Suman and Nandan were in love and got married. However, a cruel accident happened in which Nandan was assumed dead. While the whole family refused to accept Suman as their daughter-in-law, the elder son of the family Anshuman cared for Suman. Slowly, this turned into love between them. Anshuman and Suman got married.

Actors Vin Rana, Ashish Dixit, Trupti Mishra play the lead in the show.

Now, Apeksha has been roped in as a new girl in Anshuman’s life.

As per a reliable source, “This will be a new angle played upon. The girl will go on to enter Anshuman’s life as the story will progress.”

Are you looking for this interesting twists in Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2?

