Exclusive: Apeksha Malviya to enter Dangal show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2

Apeksha Malviya the rookie actress will soon enter Dangal's ongoing show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2. This is a show produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 May,2023 15:16:03
Dangal TV show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions will see a new entry. Rookie actress Apeksha Malviya will enter the show to add a new flavour to the upcoming plot.

The show has been a tale about two brothers, Nandan and Anshuman and how the orphan girl Suman came into their lives. Suman and Nandan were in love and got married. However, a cruel accident happened in which Nandan was assumed dead. While the whole family refused to accept Suman as their daughter-in-law, the elder son of the family Anshuman cared for Suman. Slowly, this turned into love between them. Anshuman and Suman got married.

Actors Vin Rana, Ashish Dixit, Trupti Mishra play the lead in the show.

Now, Apeksha has been roped in as a new girl in Anshuman’s life.

As per a reliable source, “This will be a new angle played upon. The girl will go on to enter Anshuman’s life as the story will progress.”

We buzzed Apeksha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Dangal is presently working on a new Shashi Sumeet Productions titled Jyoti. It has Sahil Uppal and Akshita Vatsayan playing the leads.

Are you looking for this interesting twists in Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

