Exclusive: Araham Sawant to enter Wagle Ki Duniya

Young actor Araham Sawant who has featured in projects on the TV and OTT space like Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Kafas, Guns & Gulaabs etc, will soon enter the Sony SAB popular show Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey. Produced by JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia’s Hats Off Productions, the show recently completed the huge landmark of completing 1000 episodes.

The cast of the show is led by Sumeet Raghavan as Rajesh Wagle and Pariva Pranati as Vandana Wagle, with Chinmayee Salvi as Sakhi and Sheehan Kapahi as Atharva. Wagle Ki Duniya promises to uphold its tradition of heartwarming moments and meaningful storytelling on relevant topics.

We now hear of young actor Araham Sawant entering the show. He will play an affluent character, very good-looking and attractive.

As per a reliable source, “Araham will play Abhi who will be rich, with a stunning personality and appeal. Atharva will get inspired by his looks and attitude and how this will influence his life and of the family’s will be the crux of this track. Atharva’s college life will kickstart now.”

We buzzed Araham but did not get through for comment.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is a slice-of-life family drama that follows the daily happenings of a middle-class household. With its relatable characters and thought-provoking narrative, Wagle Ki Duniya has won audiences’ hearts and continues to be loved by people of all ages alike. Be it in sickness or health, in good times or bad, the Wagle family always stands by each other.

