Exclusive: Ashwin Kaushal joins the cast of Dangal's Sindoor Ki Keemat

Ashwin Kaushal will be part of the cast of Dangal's Sindoor Ki Keemat.

Sindoor Ki Keemat the Dangal show will soon revamp and kickstart its new Season. Lead actor Shehzad Sheikh will move out and it will be Mohit Hiranandani playing the male lead in the new season. However, Vaibhavi Hankare will continue to be the female lead. The new story plot will give rise to many new entries. IWMBuzz.com has been at the forefront, reporting about the new entries in the show.

We have till now reported about actors Harshi Vasisht, Karan Chhabra and Tia Gandwani joining the cast.

We now hear of actor Ashwin Kaushal entering the show. Ashwin Kaushal who is a known name in the film, web and TV fields, will play a significant role in the show. He is known for his films PK, Ghulam, Salesman of the Year etc. In the web circuit, he was last seen in ZEE5’s Sunflower. His noteworthy TV shows include Belan Wali Bahu, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai etc.

We buzzed Ashwin Kaushal but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.