Actress Astha Agarwal who is popularly known for her portrayal in Star Plus’ Imlie, will soon enter Sony TV’s show Kathaa Ankahee. Produced by Sphere Origin, Kathaa Ankahee traverses the lives of Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan), who have a lot in common, but one sad and weird incident has ruined their relationship a lot.

The show will now see a new entry in Astha Agarwal. Astha will join the cast of the show as the other girl in the life of Yuvraj Garewal (Vishal Malhotra). As we know, Yuvraj’s wife Reet is pregnant with her third child. But Yuvraj seems to be lost in his own world. Yuvraj is Kathaa’s husband Aditya’s elder brother.

The track ahead will show Astha Agarwal to be playing the other girl in Yuvraj’s life. Astha was last seen in Choti Sarrdaarni.

“Yuvraj will share everything about his feelings with this girl,” adds a source.

