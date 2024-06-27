Exclusive: Avinash Wadhawan joins the cast of SVF Productions’ show for Star Plus

Seasoned actor Avinash Wadhawan who was last seen in Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaan in the role of Inderpal Singh Brar, Angad Singh Brar’s father, has bagged an upcoming show on Star Plus. SVF Productions, a famous production house down South, is making Karthika Deepam in Hindi. The same show has been successfully made in Bengali titled Anurager Chhowa.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, reporting exclusively about Akshit Sukhija playing the lead in this new show. We also wrote about Shubhaavi Choksey and Yashu Dhiman bagging important roles in the project. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Akshit Sukhija to play the lead in SVF Productions’ show on Star Plus

Exclusive: Shubhaavi Choksey roped in for Star Plus’ next

We now hear of Avinash Wadhawan joining the cast of the show in a vital role.

As per a reliable source, “Avinash will play father to the male lead. It will be an interesting character, very challenging to him.”

Avinash Wadhawan who has been part of noted films and TV shows is known for the TV projects Piya Albelaa, Balika Vadhu, Doli Armaano Ki, Aggar Tum Na Hote etc.

We buzzed Avinash but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

