Exclusive: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Ritu Vasishtha to enter Yeh Hai Chahatein

Ritu Vasishtha who was seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will be seen joining the cast of the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein. The show produced by Balaji Telefilms will see a generation leap.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 May,2023 11:46:31
Actress Ritu Vasishtha who was recently seen in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will now enter Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show is taking a generation leap from tonight’s episode (9 May). As we know, actors Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma will play the new leads in the show. Lead actors Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra will remain part of the cast.

We have already written exclusively about actress Muskaan Kataria playing the negative lead on the show. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Muskaan Kataria joins the cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein

Yeh Hai Chahatein Update: Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma to play leads 

We now hear about Ritu Vaishtha joining the cast of the new family in a very important role.

We buzzed Ritu but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Yeh Hai Chahatein the popular show on Star Plus is produced by Balaji Telefilms. The show’s popular Jodi Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra have enjoyed fandom to the highest level. Earlier, they played characters of Rudraksh and Preesha. The story took a leap few months back wherein the two actors played the role of Rudraksh and Nayan. Now the show will witness yet another generation leap in which Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma will play the new leads. However, Abrar and Sargun will remain part of the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

