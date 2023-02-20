Actress Shivani Jha who has featured in shows Bhagya Lakshmi, Brahmarakshas 2 will soon enter Colors’ supernatural thriller Naagin 6.

As we know, the popular Balaji Telefilms show has gotten an extension post which the show is all set to take a leap in time. The show will soon see a leap of about 5-7 years.

There will be new drama points and twists emerging in the plot with the jump in time.

We at IWMBuzz.com have gotten to know of Shivani Jha entering the show in a prominent role.

As per a reliable source, “Shivani will soon begin shoot. She will play a central role post the leap phase.”

We buzzed Shivani but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Shivani Jha happens to be the girl friend of popular actor Leenesh Mattoo. The two of them together starred in Brahmarakshas 2.

