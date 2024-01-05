Exclusive: Child actor Dhan Tejas to feature in Colors’ Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak

Child actor Dhan Tejas who has featured in projects Chandragupta Maurya, Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram, Choti Sarrdaarni, Love J Action, Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivaar etc, will be seen in the Colors’ show produced by BBC, titled Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak. The show which will dwell on the theme of a love story and reincarnation has actors Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra playing the leads.

The first look and the promo of Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak has been received well. With what can be made out from the promo, this looks to be a very intriguing love story set up on the lines of reincarnation drama. It is believed that the lead girl will die and reincarnate, while the male lead will be shown to grow older by age in this love story.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about Jyoti Gauba playing mother to the female lead. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Jyoti Gauba bags a pivotal role in Colors’ reincarnation drama Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak

We now hear of Dhan Tejas playing a crucial role.

As per a reliable source, “Dhan Tejas will play the younger brother of the male lead, Karam Rajpal. His character will bring innocence and freshness to the plot.”

We buzzed Dhan but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.