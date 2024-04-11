Exclusive: Digvijay Purohit, Kamal Dadiala and Neha Khan to enter Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen the engaging meet-up of Angad and Sahiba after their separation. However, they have parted as strangers. Now, the show will see the introduction of a new family, who will be related to Diljeet (Yogendra Vikram Singh). The family will have a father, mother and their daughter. The family will move from abroad and will shift to Ludhiana, and this will be where they will get in touch with family friend Diljeet.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that actors Digvijay Purohit and Neha Khan will play the father and daughter. Digvijay Purohit was last seen in Star Plus’ Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si while Neha Khan is known for her Zee Marathi show Devmanus. Joining them will be actress Kamal Dadiala who is known for her portrayal in Udaariyaan.

As we know, Teri Meri Doriyaann sees Diljeet and Sahiba as husband and wife. They lead a happy life with their son Akeer. Angad is shown to be very close to his sister Simran.

As per a reliable source, “Digvijay and Kamal will play the couple while Neha will be their daughter. This new family will bring in new drama and an intriguing element in the plot.”

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get through to them.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.