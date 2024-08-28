Television | TV News

Eva Shirali who was last seen in Kismat Ki Lakiro Se, will be a part of the cast of Colors' upcoming show to be produced by 4 Lions Films and Katha Kottage Productions. Read this newsbreak here.

Actress Eva Shirali who has featured in TV shows Shaurya aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani, Sirf Tum, Kismat Ki Lakiro Se etc, has been roped in for Colors’ new show. She has been brought into the cast of the upcoming 4 Lions Films and Katha Kottage Productions’ show for Colors. We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about this show being based on a young girl who aspires to be an astronaut. The show is as of now called Apollina.

We at IWMBuzz.com gave our readers the news of Rabb Se Hai Dua fame Aditi Sharma bagging the lead role in the show. She was recently seen in the Colors reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in its ongoing season. We have also reported about senior actors Kiran Bhargava and Shahbaz Khan playing important roles in the show. If you have missed reading these stories, you can read them here.

We now hear of Eva Shirali bagging a prominent role in the project.

