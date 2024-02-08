Exclusive: Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha bag Boyhood Productions’ new show for Colors

Imlie actor Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha of Shaurya aur Anokhi Ki Kahani have been in the news for a while now!! Fahmaan had shared a photo with Debattama, dropping hints of a possible collaboration for an upcoming project.

On his Instagram handle, Fahmaan Khan shared a selfie with actress Debattama Saha. Both were dressed in casuals, and were holding a piece of paper, which fans touted as the script of their upcoming production. Along with the picture, the actor added an interesting caption that read, “Khichdii? What? @debattama_sah.”

Well, we at IWMBuzz.com give you the confirmation of the same!! Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha will be playing the leads in Colors’ next.

The show which is yet untitled will be produced by Boyhood Productions. The production house recently had Faltu airing on Star Plus. We hear that Faltu lead actor Aakash Ahuja was also in consideration for this lead role.

As per a reliable source, “Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha are already preparing for their new show which will be on Colors. The show produced by Boyhood Productions, will be an interesting concept.”

For the uninitiated, IWMBuzz.com had earlier written about Fahmaan Khan being all set to play the lead in Sobo Films’ next for Star Plus.

The source throws more light saying, “Fahmaan had many offers in his kitty. He was in advanced talks for the Sobo Films project on Star Plus, Boyhood Productions’ Colors show and even the prized participation in Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi in its new edition. However, Fahmaan seems to have chosen the Boyhood project on Colors.”

We buzzed Fahmaan and Debattama but did not get through for a comment.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.