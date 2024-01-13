Exclusive: Fahmaan Khan to play the lead in Sobo Films’ next on Star Plus

Popular actor Fahmaan Khan whose recent renditions in the roles of Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie, and Ravi Randhawa in Colors’ Pyar Ke Saath Vachan Dharampatnii, won all the limelight, will soon be back in action. Yes, Fahmaan has been roped in to play a very interesting lead role in Sobo Films’ next for Star Plus.

We hear that this is an adaptation of a popular regional show, but could not get this piece of information confirmed. Though the show is in its nascent stage right now, the makers are busy locking their main cast.

We at IWMBuzz.com, have heard the news exclusively that Fahmaan Khan has been locked to play the male lead in this new show.

Star Plus has some interesting line-up of shows planned in the New Year. Shashi Sumeet Productions’ Aankh Micholi is one of them. The makers of Aankh Micholi have dropped an intriguing promo for the cop drama. It stars Khushi Dubey, Navneet Malik, Mithil Jain playing central roles.

It will be interesting to see this new show of Sobo Films taking shape. As per reliable sources, we hear that this will be a very engrossing subject and storyline.

We buzzed Fahmaan Khan but did not get through to him.

We reached Producer Smruti Shinde, and the channel spokesperson, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

