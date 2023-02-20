Actor Gagan Anand who came to Mumbai to pursue his dream of acting from Karnal, Haryana has proved his mettle with his versatile portrayals. He has been part of some popular and challenging work on TV and web platforms. He has been part of TV shows Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Veer Ki Ardaas Veera etc, and OTT shows like Bicchoo Ka Khel, Fixxer etc.

In addition to being an actor, he has also aced it up by being part of the direction team. He successfully contributed to this department with ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series Baarish.

Gagan is now all set to enter the Zee TV show Lag Ja Gale which is produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films. He will be seen sharing screen space with Namik Paul and Tanisha Mehta.

As per a reliable source, “Gagan will enter the show as Bhuppi Mama, who will be the uncle of Namik’s character. He will be an energetic man who will be full of life.”

We buzzed Gagan but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

