Colors’ show Apollena Sapno Ki Unchi Udann produced by 4 Lions Films and creatively helmed by Rajita Sharma and Katha Kottage, will soon see the introduction of the male lead in the plot. We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to report about Jubilee Talkies fame Samarthya Gupta having a brighter chance of bagging the lead role in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

The show, as we know, is all set to get into a new phase wherein the male lead Shlok Pandey will be introduced. Shlok and Apollena will be depicted as typical contrasts. While Apollena will have the driving ambition of becoming India’s first female scientist, Shlok will be carefree in attitude and will be totally laidback.

Also, will enter a few more actors as part of Shlok’s family. We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about Shahbaz Khan the veteran actor being part of the show. If you have not read it, you can check it here. He will be the patriarch of Shlok’s family.

Also entering will be seasoned actress Geeta Tyagi and Anjita Poonia. Geeta was last seen in Aaina, while Anjita was seen in Lockdown Ki Love Story.

