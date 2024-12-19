Exclusive: It’s Samarthya Gupta V/s Simba Nagpal for the male lead of Colors’ Apollena Sapno Ki Unchi Udann

Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann the Colors show is surely a differentiator with the small screen depicting the story of a small-town girl aspiring to become an astronaut and a space scientist. As we know, the show has started well with Aditi Sharma playing the titular role of Apollena Shukla. Sandeep Baswana the seasoned actor plays the confidante and father who stands alongside his daughter in her journey to achieve success. The show is produced by 4 Lions Films and Rajita Sharma’s Katha Cottage Productions.

Now, the big news is that the male lead will soon be introduced in the Colors show Apollena Sapno Ki Unchi Udann. We at IWMBuzz.com had written about popular actor Sehban Azim being considered to play the lead.

But now, it looks like the show will either have Samarthya Gupta or Simba Nagpal playing the lead role.

Yes, as per our reliable source, “The search has come down to Samarthya and Simba, and one of them will be finalized as the lead of the show.”

As of now, the picture looks brighter for Samarthya when compared to Simba. However, no final decision has been taken yet.

Samarthya was last seen as the negative lead in Sony TV’s Jubilee Talkies and has also been part of the cast of Shrimad Ramayan. Simba was last seen in Sony TV’s Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka.

