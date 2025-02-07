Exclusive: Geeta Udeshi to join the cast of Nazara show Dahej Daasi

Senior actress Geeta Udeshi who is known for her portrayals in shows Badho Bahu, Rajaa Betaa, Happily Ever After etc, is all set to enter Nazara’s show Dahej Daasi. Produced by Raghuvir Shekhawat and Ravindra Gautam’s banner Do Dooni 4 Films, the show is all set to take a leap post and the present lead actor Rajat Verma will no longer be a part of the show anymore. Jahnavi Soni will continue to play the female lead and will be seen in a new-generation avatar.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Jahnavi Soni being retained, with actor Raghav Tiwari entering the show as the new male lead. We also wrote about Sayantani Ghosh being retained. If you have missed reading the story, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Nazara show Dahej Daasi to take a leap; Raghav Thakur and Jahnavi Soni to play the leads

Now, we hear of senior actress Geeta Udeshi joining the cast to play a motherly role.

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producers but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Dahej Daasi is about a girl named Chunari, trapped at an age-old social practice and ends up becoming a Dahej Dasi of a rich Rajawat Family. Everything seemed normal until Chunari became an orphan and her life took an unwanted and unexpected sad turn. The story talks about her sacrifices, bravery and upliftment.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.