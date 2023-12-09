Exclusive: Gurpreet Singh to enter Chand Jalne Laga

Actor Gurpreet Singh of Kahiin Toh Hoga fame will soon be back to television. He will be seen entering the Colors show Chand Jalne Laga, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. As we know, the show is seeing a few new entries, with a new family entering. Dr Arjun played by Sheezan Khan has entered the show, and he is the new parallel lead. Soon, the track will focus on the wedding preparations of Dr Arjun and Tara, played by Kanika Mann.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, writing about the entries in the show. We have written about Sai Ballal, Krishna Gokani Thumbar and Ivanka Das making their entries into the show.

We now hear of actor Gurpreet Singh too entering the show as part of Dr Arjun’s family.

As per a reliable source, “Gurpreet will play the father of Dr Arjun.”

Gurpreet Singh is known for his performances in shows Kahiin Toh Hoga, Saarrthi, Durgesh Nandini, Maayka, Mahabharat, Rangrasiya, Porus, Naagin 6 etc.

