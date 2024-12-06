Exclusive: Hitul Pujara, Amit Kailas and Nayan Bhatnagar to enter Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible

Pushpa Impossible, the popular Sony SAB show that talks about varied issues that happen in society, through the lens of the daring protagonist Pushpa, has been appreciated by viewers. We have recently seen Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) motivate the disabled at an event in which Golu also participated. The event that heralded the lives of disabled kids was a one-of-a-kind episode to witness and appreciate. We have also written about Pushpa being worried over the ongoing enmity between Dilip and Bapodra.

The upcoming track will see yet another awareness-creating story plot where Pushpa being the Mahila Adhyaksh, will be given the task of keeping under her supervision, three young boys who have gotten out of the juvenile home. Pushpa will be told to nurture them with love and compassion and make them better individuals who walk the right path.

The track will see three entries with actors Hitul Pujara, Amit Kailas, and Nayan Bhatnagar making their entries in the show, to play the three youngsters who have got out of the juvenile home. All three of them will have their own strong traits of being rigid individuals, and the onus will be on Pushpa to reform them.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson and Producer but did not get through with a revert.

Pushpa Impossible is a Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions. The show casts Karun Pandey Vaidya in the lead alongside Jayesh Barbhaya, Tulika Patel, Jagat Rawat, Ketki Dave, Jayesh More, Bhakti Rathod, and many others.

