Hrishikesh Pandey will be seen entering the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann. The show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen the stunning entry of Harsh Rajput recently.

Senior actor Hrishikesh Pandey who was last seen in Colors’ Bekaboo will soon join the cast of Star Plus’ popular show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, the show has seen a big twist with the separation of Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar). As we know, the show has witnessed the intriguing entry of the character of Rumi, played by Harsh Rajput. Rumi is obsessed towards Sahiba and is stalking her and trying to make his advances.

Now, the show will see yet another new entry in the form of actor Hrishikesh Pandey. Hirshikesh Pandey was last seen on Star Plus in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai during the phase of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi.

As per a reliable source, “The family of Rumi will be shown in the coming episode. Rumi’s father will be introduced in the story plot. Hrishikesh will play father to Rumi.”

It will be interesting to see how the makers craft this new character of father to this obsessed lover, Rumi.

We buzzed Hrishikesh Pandey but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

