Harsh Rajput the popular actor will be seen entering the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann. The show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see this major entry bringing a change.

Popular actor Harsh Rajput who was last seen playing the lead in Colors’ Pishachini is all set to enter the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, the show will see a crucial phase wherein major misunderstandings are being built up between the leads Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar). As we know, Angad confessed his love before Sahiba, but it was not Sahiba who was present there, and it was Seerat who heard the whole confession. Sahiba on the other hand, listened to this love confession and assumed that Angad is in love with Seerat.

She has decided to walk away from Angad’s life and the Brar mansion. Angad is heartbroken with this development and does not realize what exactly happened for Sahiba to leave him.

Now, the news is that a new entry will make a big change in the lives of Angad and Sahiba. Actor Harsh Rajput has been locked for the same. And it is believed that he will play a big role in the coming track. Though not much is known about the character that Harsh will play in the show, it is believed that he will be the catalyst to the major playout and drama that will come in the story plot.

We buzzed Harsh but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

