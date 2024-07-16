Exclusive: Jinal Jain to enter Sony SAB’s Vanshaj

Actress Jinal Jain who was last seen in Amazon miniTV’s Yeh Meri Family 2 and Rafuchakkar, will now enter Sony SAB’s popular show Vanshaj. The show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions delves into the subject of inheritance and the norm of male heirs taking over the family business. This underlying belief drives the conflict between the two cousins – Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) and Digvijay Mahajan, also known as DJ (Mahir Pandhi), over who controls the reins of the Mahajan Group of Companies.

The show recently saw the entry of the Talwar family, wherein Shaleen Malhotra’s entry in the role of Yash Talwar was shown. The show also has Sudesh Berry and Mona Wasu entering as part of the Talwar family.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Jinal Jain will also be part of the Talwar family. She will be brought in as the sister of Yash Talwar.

As per a reliable source, “Jinal will play the role of Sia Talwar, who will be the adopted daughter in the family. Her character will be positive, with Sia sharing a very good sibling bond with Yash. However, she has her own mystery-laden past which might be linked to the Mahajans.”

We buzzed Jinal and she confirmed her entry in the show.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson and Producer but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.